Mar 24, 2024 at 7:54 pm
By JJ Staff

Sofia Pernas Talks Guest Starring on Husband Justin Hartley's Show 'Tracker,' Reveals Non-Scripted Moment They Improvised

Sofia Pernas Talks Guest Starring on Husband Justin Hartley's Show 'Tracker,' Reveals Non-Scripted Moment They Improvised

Sofia Pernas is dishing on her Tracker appearance this weekend!

The 34-year-old actress joins her husband Justin Hartley on screen once again in his CBS drama, playing his nemesis and a love interest.

In the episode, “Lexington,” Colter (Hartley) reluctantly teams up with his nemesis, fellow reward seeker Billie Matalon (Pernas), to track down a missing racehorse.

Sofia opened up about the episode in a recent interview and how they improvised something that wasn’t in the script.

Keep reading to find out more…

“She’s a fellow reward seeker. It’s sort of one of those things where they do the same job, but they just have a different bag of tricks,” she told ET of her character. “He does a very specific thing. She does a very specific thing. They used to work together back in the day.”

“It wasn’t really scripted for us to kiss,” Sofia added of improvising. “We played with some moments where felt was like, do they kiss in this moment? Just because there is so much history, and there was so much tension, and there was a certain life-threatening event that happened right before, so it’s all of this pent up pressure.”

Sofia even shared that she could return in the future as her appearance “opened the door a sliver” for her character to potentially come back on the show.

Sofia‘s episode of Tracker airs TONIGHT (March 24) at 8pm ET/PT on CBS!

If you missed it, there was recently some news about whether Tracker will get a second season or not…
