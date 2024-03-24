Top Stories
'You' Season 5 Cast - 2 Stars Confirmed to Return, 3 Join Cast & Big Actor Rumored to Make a Comeback

Why Isn't Amanda Bynes in 'Quiet on Set'? Sources Reveal She Turned Down Offer Because...

Will the Original Avengers Star In Any More Marvel Projects? Here's What the 6 Actors Had to Say (Someone Really Wants Another Solo Movie!)

Rebel Wilson Promises to Expose Identity of Hollywood 'A-shole' She's Worked With, Says He's Threatening Her

20 Actors Who Have Appeared in the MCU & 'Star Wars'

20 Actors Who Have Appeared in the MCU & 'Star Wars'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars have established themselves as entertainment’s most popular franchises!

Both owned by Disney, the MCU and Star Wars, have dominated the movie and TV release calendars over the last several decades.

If you weren’t aware, there are so many actors who have appeared in the MCU and Star Wars throughout their careers!

So, we compiled a list of 20 stars who can list both franchises on their resume.

Browse through the slideshow to find out which actors have had roles in the MCU and Star Wars…

Photos: Getty Images, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm
Posted to: Andy Serkis, Asif Ali, Benicio Del Toro, Emilia Clarke, Harrison Ford, kate dickie, Katy O'Brian, Kumail Nanjiani, Lupita Nyong'o, Michaela Coel, Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal, Ralph Ineson, Ray Stevenson, Richard Brake, Richard E. Grant, Samuel L. Jackson, Star Wars, Stellan Skarsgard, Taika Waititi