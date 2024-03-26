Zayn Malik Reveals Grammy Winning Pop Star He Wants to Make a Song With

Zayn Malik wants to collab with a major pop star!

The 31-year-old singer recently revealed a Grammy-award winning musician that he wants to make music with.

He even teased that this person’s voice and sound would fit in with the sound of his upcoming album, Room Under the Stairs.

Find out who Zayn wants to work with next…

“I’d like to do a collaboration with [Miley Cyrus],” Zayn revealed during a chat with fans on Stationhead on Monday (March 25). “I like her recent music a lot. She’s got a sick voice.”

“I think we could do something really cool together, especially in line with what my new record sounds like,” he added.

Zayn even sent a message directly to the “Flowers” singer – “Miley, if you hear this, and you’re interested, I’m here. Let’s do something.”

The former One Direction member has previously released songs with Taylor Swift, Kehlani, Sia, Nicki Minaj, Timbaland and more.

Zayn‘s first single from his upcoming album was released earlier this month. Check it out!

The album, Room Under the Stairs, is set to be released on May 17th.