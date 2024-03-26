'Pirates of the Caribbean' Producer Reveals Next Movie Will 'Reboot' Franchise

We’re finally getting an update on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean!

In a new interview, Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced all five of the Disney movies starring Johnny Depp as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow, revealed that the franchise is getting a “reboot.”

Keep reading to find out more…“It’s hard to tell. You don’t know, you really don’t know,” Jerry told ComicBook.com when asked when fans can when audiences can expect a new Pirates movie or another Top Gun movie (He also produces the Tom Cruise-led action movies). “You don’t know how they come together. You just don’t know.”

“With Top Gun, you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can’t tell you,” Jerry explained, referencing Tom, 61.

As for the future of Pirates of the Caribbean, Jerry revealed, “But we’re gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors.”

The first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, The Curse of the Black Pearl, was released in 2003 while the most recent movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales, hit theaters in 2017.

Back in 2020, it was reported hat Margot Robbie was in talks to star in a female-led new Pirates movie, but in 2022 she confirmed that the project was no longer in development.

In another recent interview, Jerry addressed the possibility of Johnny returning to play Captain Jack Sparrow in another Pirates movie.