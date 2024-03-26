Tom Schwartz Reveals Scheana Shay Kiss on 'Vanderpump Rules,' Ex-Wife Katie Maloney Reacts

We have finally gotten to the point of Vanderpump Rules season 11 where we learn about the Vegas kiss between Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay!

The 41-year-old reality star revealed on Tuesday night’s (March 26) episode that he made out with his 38-year-old co-star several years ago.

The timing of this kiss was when he was dating now ex-wife Katie Maloney, who also reacted to the revelation during the episode.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I was a makeout slut. [I] made out with Scheana like 12 years ago in Vegas,” Tom told Lala Kent.

He then revealed that it happened during a “rocky moment” in his and Katie‘s relationship, which happened often. Lala then took this news to Katie.

“What the actual f-ck? Are you kidding me?” Katie said. “I just have so many questions like when was this and where exactly was this and was this the time that Schwartz said he went to Vegas and made out with one of Scheana‘s friends and was it actually, in fact, Scheana.”

Scheana, herself, also opened up about keeping the decade long secret.

“I wanted to pretend like this never happened. I never told [ex-husband Mike] Shay. I never told my mom. I never told my best friends,” she shared. “I mean, also I would never have told Katie especially back then because the bitch is scary… There’s no way in hell, I was going to be like, ‘By the way, your man wanted me in Vegas and he kissed me.’ Like, no, never.”

Katie added that she would have expected this from her ex-husband, and it further causes her trust in Scheana to faulter.

“She has had literal years to tell me about this,” she says. “I don’t like liars and especially lying by omission. It just makes me wonder if I’ll ever be able to really fully trust or be close with Scheana.”

If you missed it, the Vanderpump Rules cast recently filmed the reunion, and there are rumors of a friendship-ending fight that happened during it!