Lala Kent Responds to Rumors of Friendship-Ending Fight with Ariana Madix at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Lala Kent is addressing all of the rumors about where she currently stands with Ariana Madix.

Lala, Ariana, and the rest of their Vanderpump Rules cast members recently filmed the season 11 reunion and since then, there have been a lot of rumors on social media that Lala and Ariana had a friendship-ending fight during filming.

While appearing on The Talk on Wednesday (March 20), Lala reacted to the rumors about where she currently stands with Ariana.

Keep reading to find out more…“I think the exact [fan] tweet was ‘Ariana eviscerated Lala at the reunion and it was friendship ruining.’ And only one of those things is true,” Lala teased. “I’ll let you all decide.”

“I stand by everything that I said last season, even last season’s reunion. And I stand by everything I said this season,” Lala continued. “I’m in a different place than I was last year. Scandoval ran very parallel with where I was in my heartbreak [following my split from fiance Randall Emmett], so I was out for blood.”

“Now before we started filming this season, I knew I was going on this journey to potentially bring another child into the world,” Lala, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 2, added. “And I just knew, I need to be soft, I need to try to practice compassion. I appreciated that when people did it for me. I would appreciate if someone did that for my daughter, if and when she messes up tremendously.”

Even though they might be on the outs, Lala noted that she still supports Ariana.

“Of course we were all hurt because of it,” Lala said. “But on the show, we talked about it and I told Bravo they had to keep the truth of why it was so important for me to facilitate some kind of cohesiveness within the group.”

Lala also recently opened up about using a sperm donor for baby No. 2.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air on Tuesdays at 8pm ET on Bravo.