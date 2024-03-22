Sofia Vergara & Boyfriend Justin Saliman All Smiles on Date in West Hollywood

Sofia Vergara and her boyfriend are enjoying a romantic night out!

The 51-year-old Modern Family actress was all smiles as she and boyfriend Justin Saliman left Catch steakhouse on Thursday night (March 21) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For their date night, Sofia donned a turquoise, silk jumpsuit while the orthopedic surgeon sported a leather jacket over a navy button-down paired with black jeans.

If you were unaware, Sofia and Justin were first linked in October 2023.

He is her first public relationship since divorcing Joe Manganiello. The Hollywood couple announced their split in July 2023. Days later, Joe filed for divorce, and they finalized the separation in February 2024. A few days later, he shared his own major relationship news.

