Tiffany Haddish is 72 Days Sober Following DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish is living the sober life these days.

The 44-year-old comedian and actress recently appeared on The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet on Spotify where she revealed that she’s been sober for more than two and a half months following her arrest in November for DUI.

Keep reading to find out more…“I haven’t drank any alcohol, smoked any weed or anything in like 72 days,” Tiffany said. “It’s not hard. It’s not that hard.”

As for why she got sober, Tiffany said, “I consider myself being obedient to the law…It was court-mandated.”

Late last year, Tiffany was arrested after she was reportedly found asleep at the wheel of her car in Beverly Hills, Calif. She faced two misdemeanor charges and entered a not guilty plea in December.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Tiffany was sentenced to a year of probation, ordered to complete a driver’s education program, the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Victim Impact Program, L.A. County’s Hospital and Morgue Program, and 40 hours of community service. She also had to pay fines and fees.

Tiffany was also arrested in January 2022 for driving under the influence in Georgia.

“You know, two years I’ve been waiting for my hearing in Georgia, and what happened in L.A. triggered Georgia, and they’re like, ‘OK, we want you to do driving alcohol tests.’ And I’m like, ‘Cool,’” Tiffany explained.

“And so I’m doing them, and there’s no problem,” Tiffany continued. “Like, I’ve been passing every single one because I haven’t been participating. I wasn’t participating much in the first place, because I was only smoking weed on my period, because it was so painful.”

Tiffany, who was previously diagnosed with endometriosis, also said that she’s not smoking marijuana anymore and said she’s tried new methods to deal with her period pain.

“I was doing the topical creams and the suppositories, and trying to figure out how to eliminate the pain. So then, when that was all taken away from me, then I’m like, ‘OK, let me try this whole vegan [thing],’” Tiffany shared. “… I feel like my jawline is impeccable right now. And I feel like I have the biting power of a pitbull. Like, my jaw is so strong. I have all this energy, but when I’m tired now, there’s no like pushing through it because the pain is so intense and stuff like there’s no pushing through it.”

As for her staying sober, Tiffany said, “I’m definitely not going to be drinking any time soon.”

“I’ve got a few reasons why I might have a drink. I win an Oscar, gonna have gonna have a shot of vodka for that,” Tiffany explained. “If one of my family members die, I’m going to have a shot of vodka for that. Not a whole bunch, just a shot. If I get engaged to be married, I’m going to get s–t-faced drunk one night just so he could see my full crazy. But that’ll be it.”

She also said that she’s been feeling a lot better since she cut out alcohol.

“In these 70 days, waking up and not having all my joints on fire, my body feeling like it’s burning, the aching, the brain fog, all those bad feelings, not feeling that, I feel like it’s 1998 again. I feel like I’m a teenager again,” Tiffany shared. “Now I’m only having the pain when my cycle comes on. To not feel [like] a snail all day… is amazing. Why inflict that on myself?”

Last summer, Tiffany opened up about suffering eight miscarriages.