Oscar Winners Ke Huy Quan & Ariana DeBose to Star in New Movie 'With Love'

Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose are teaming up for a new movie!

On Tuesday (March 26), it was announced that the two Oscar-winning actors will be starring in 87North’s new movie With Love for Universal Pictures, Deadline reports.

Keep reading to find out more…With Love will be directed by acclaimed veteran stunt coordinator and fight coordinator Jonathan Eusebio. The movie will mark his directorial debut.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the movie is being written by Josh Stoddard, Luke Passmore, and Matthew Murray.

The movie marks Ke‘s first starring role since winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2023.

As of right now, With Love is scheduled to open in theaters on February 7, 2025.

