Gigi Hadid Poses on Top of Taxi While Filming Maybelline Commercial in NYC

Gigi Hadid is hard at work on a new modeling gig!

The 28-year-old model and Guest in Residence designer posed on top of a taxi cab while filming a new Maybelline commercial on Tuesday afternoon (March 26) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

For her time on set, Gigi showed off fit stomach in a cropped black blazer and coordinating black trousers.

Later in the day, Gigi changed into a fuzzy pink jacket paired with gray pants as she prepared to film another scene.

A few nights earlier, Gigi and boyfriend Bradley Cooper were spotted stepping out for a romantic dinner date! You can check out the photos here.

