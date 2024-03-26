Anne Hathaway Reacts to Being Told She Has No Sex Appeal

Anne Hathaway reveals she once told that she has no sex appeal.

The 41-year-old The Idea of You actress opened up about the comment that was made when she was a young actress in her new Vanity Fair cover story.

Check out what she said inside…

“I was like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. I know what I’m like on a Saturday night,’” Anne told the mag, noting she never really believed that.

The actress noted that the definition what it means to be sexy is much different now than it was when her career started over 20 years ago.

“The male gaze was very dominant and very pervasive and very juvenile,” she said.

Anne really opened up in her Vanity Fair interview, including revealing the director who helped her out when she was mocked online, sharing she had a miscarriage when she was starring in a play Off Broadway, and when the last time it was that she watched The Devil Wears Prada.

She was also just recently seen on set of her next movie!