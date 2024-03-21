Anne Hathaway Films New Movie 'Flowervale Street' in Atlanta Following 'The Idea of You' Press Tour

Anne Hathaway is filming her next movie!

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress was spotted on the set of Flowervale Street on Thursday (March 21) in Atlanta, Ga.

Anne was all smiles as she strolled down the street wearing blue jeans and a white blouse.

The upcoming movie will be directed by It Follows filmmaker David Robert Mitchell. It also stars Ewan McGregor and Maisy Stella.

If you weren’t aware, Anne has recently been promoting her new romance film The Idea of You, in which she stars opposite Nicholas Galitzine. See photos from the SXSW premiere!

