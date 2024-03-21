Joey King & Logan Lerman Get Support From Partners Steven Piet & Ana Corrigan at 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Premiere

Joey King and Logan Lerman are feeling the love at the Los Angeles premiere of their new Hulu series We Were the Lucky Ones on Thursday night (March 21).

The costars posed on the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where they were joined by Joey‘s husband Steven Piet and Logan‘s fiancee Ana Corrigan.

Joey looked chic in a mint and champaign dress, which she paired with tasteful jewels. Logan opted for a long boat, which he paired with matching pants and a gray top.

We Were the Lucky Ones is a reunion for Joey and Logan who previously collaborated on Bullet Train. The limited series is based on a book written by Georgia Hunter and charts the real-life story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II.

Keep reading to find out more…

Costars Ido Samuel, Marina Bye, Robin Weigert, Lior Ashkenazi, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Sam Woolf, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Hadas Yaron and Marin Hinkle were also in attendance. We’ve got photos of them all in the gallery!

We Were the Lucky Ones premieres on Hulu with three episodes on March 28. Additional episodes will follow weekly. See the trailer!

This marks one of Joey‘s first red carpet appearances with Steven since the couple tied the knot in September. Logan and Ana announced their engagement in November 2023.

FYI: Joey is wearing Prada with Pomellato jewlery. Logan is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Scroll through all of the photos from the premiere of We Were the Lucky Ones in the gallery…