Logan Lerman Is Engaged to Longtime Love Ana Corrigan - See Her Engagement Ring!

Logan Lerman is engaged!

The 31-year-old actor will be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ana Corrigan after several years of dating.

It’s unclear how long the couple has been together, but Ana shared her first Instagram post with Logan to celebrate his birthday in January 2020, so they’ve likely been a couple for at least four years.

Ana announced the engagement news on her account on Tuesday (November 21), sharing a photo of her and Logan kissing in a photo booth along with a video that featured the engagement ring.

Keep reading to find out more…

“That’s Mrs Logie to you,” Ana captioned the post.

Logan commented just two minutes after the post went live and said, “Love you sweetie.”

We have some photos of the couple looking so in love on a date night back in September.

Scroll to the second slide of the Instagram embed to see the ring…