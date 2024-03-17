Emotional Anne Hathaway & Nicholas Galitzine Get Support From Producer Gabrielle Union at 'The Idea of You' SXSW Premiere

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine got support from The Idea of You producer Gabrielle Union at the premiere of their new movie during the SXSW Conference & Festival on Saturday (March 16) in Austin, Texas.

The movie centers on Anne and Nicholas‘ relationship after they meet in Coachella and fall in love despite an age difference. It was very well received by the audience, which left Anne particularly moved.

“I love you so much. You have no idea the gift that you’ve just given us with your responsiveness, by being so connected to every little nuance in this. I will never forget this screening,” Anne told the audience after the film was done, via Variety.

She continued, reflecting on her character’s arc: “For some reason, we talk about coming-of-age stories as being something that happens to you in the earliest part of your life, and I don’t know about you, but I feel like I keep blooming.”

Meanwhile, Nicholas focused on his easy connection to Anne when they met during auditions.

“These rooms can be extremely intimidating and unnatural, but there was something almost spiritual that happened there, whereby I felt this immediate connection to Annie,” he recalled. “We had a simpatico, a shared sense of humor. It was just very easy. I remember leaving that room thinking, ‘Regardless of what happens with this, I am so proud of this special thing that happened there.’ They gave me a call the next day: ‘We want you to be a part of this movie.’”

The actors were joined by costars Reid Scott and Ella Rubin. Director Michael Showalter and producers Jordana Mollick and Cathy Schulman were also in attendance. We’ve got pics of them in the gallery!

If you missed it, Nicholas recently addressed the belief that his character in the movie was inspired by Harry Styles.

The Idea of You premieres on Prime Video on May 2. Check out the trailer!

FYI: Anne is wearing Patou SS24 RTW.

Scroll through all of the photos from the premiere of The Idea of You in the gallery…