Top Stories
30 Stars with Irish Heritage (Including 1 Who Recently Made History!)

30 Stars with Irish Heritage (Including 1 Who Recently Made History!)

Brenda Song &amp; Macaulay Culkin Dress Up In Their Y2K Best for Very Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Dress Up In Their Y2K Best for Very Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Julie Andrews Talks 'Princess Diaries 3,' &amp; She Has Some Bad News

Julie Andrews Talks 'Princess Diaries 3,' & She Has Some Bad News

12 Actors Who Nearly Turned Down Their Most Iconic Role &amp; What Changed Their Minds (There's 1 Oscar-Winning Role On the List!)

12 Actors Who Nearly Turned Down Their Most Iconic Role & What Changed Their Minds (There's 1 Oscar-Winning Role On the List!)

Sun, 17 March 2024 at 3:22 am

Will One Direction Ever Reunite? Here's What Each Member Has Said About Their Future Together

Continue Here »

Will One Direction Ever Reunite? Here's What Each Member Has Said About Their Future Together

It’s been years since One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus, and Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have all found success as solo stars. However, anticipation for a reunion is showing no signs of dying down in 2024.

In the last year alone, almost every member of the group has been asked about the possibility of them getting back together. In fact, there was already a major rumor that a reunion was planned, but it wound up being false.

This week, Zayn officially launched a new era with the release of his single “What I Am.” It’s just the start: A new album will follow.

His new music got us thinking, and we went back to round up the most recent comments from each member of the group that relate to getting the band back together again.

Scroll through to see what each member of One Direction has had to say about a possible reunion…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, evergreen, Extended, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Music, Niall Horan, One Direction, Reunion, Slideshow, Zayn Malik