Will One Direction Ever Reunite? Here's What Each Member Has Said About Their Future Together

It’s been years since One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus, and Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have all found success as solo stars. However, anticipation for a reunion is showing no signs of dying down in 2024.

In the last year alone, almost every member of the group has been asked about the possibility of them getting back together. In fact, there was already a major rumor that a reunion was planned, but it wound up being false.

This week, Zayn officially launched a new era with the release of his single “What I Am.” It’s just the start: A new album will follow.

His new music got us thinking, and we went back to round up the most recent comments from each member of the group that relate to getting the band back together again.

Scroll through to see what each member of One Direction has had to say about a possible reunion…