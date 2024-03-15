Zayn Malik Drops 'What I Am' Song - Read Lyrics & Listen Now!

Zayn Malik is back with new music and a completely new sound!

The 31-year-old singer just dropped his new single “What I Am” and announced that his upcoming album Room Under the Stairs will be released May 17.

Zayn has been working on the album for the past six years at his home studio in rural Pennsylvania, according to his record label.

“If I told you I loved you / Would you say that it’s f–ked up? / If I told you they’re flyin’ / Would you say that you looked up? / Don’t take me for what I’m sayin’ / Just take me for what I am / ‘Cause this is where I’m stayin’ / My two feet are in the sand,” Zayn sings in the chorus of his new single.

Zayn also released a statement about his new album.

“This is my favorite album that I’ve made to date, mainly because it comes from a place of sheer honesty and vulnerability. I wanted each song to feel as if it was just me sitting beside you telling you how I feel, singing directly to you. It’s raw and stripped back and the type of music I always hoped to make,” Zayn said. “Working with Dave Cobb has been an amazing experience. The way he’s elevated the music is second to none, and he has done an incredible job helping me create this record. I hope we can take listeners on some whimsical, magical journey, and that they enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

“I think just being where I was at that time, staying away from things and living with my own thoughts inspired me to want to write something from that place. I’ve got to put this out as a whole body of work, it’s something for myself, not even just for the world,” he added.

