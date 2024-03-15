Top Stories
Prince William Makes Comment About Kate Middleton's Artistic Skills Amid the Photoshop Controversy

Sydney Sweeney Gives Update on When 'Euphoria' Season 3 Will Begin Filming

10 Celebs Attended Justin Timberlake's LA Concert, Including 2 Stars Without Their Musical Girlfriends

Zayn Malik Recalls Saving Harry Styles From a Scary Stage Accident During Rare Interview

Fri, 15 March 2024 at 12:27 am

Elizabeth Olsen In Talks For New A24 Rom-Com 'Eternity' With Miles Teller & Callum Turner

A new rom-com is in the works with some major talent!

Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner are all reportedly in talks to star in Eternity from A24, according to Deadline.

The three stars will be directed by David Freyne, who has helmed such features as Dating Amber and The Cured.

Find out more about the film inside…

While plot details are being kept a secret at this time, the film is said to be “a romantic comedy where everyone must decide who they want to spend eternity with.”

A24 is financing and producing, with Trevor White and Tim White under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner.

The script was written by Pat Cunnane, who worked on the Fox series Designated Survivor.

If you missed it, it was recently announced that Elizabeth will be starring in a new dark comedy movie alongside Charles Melton!

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Miles joined the cast of the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic. Find out who he’s playing…

This weekend, on Friday, March 15th, the season finale of Callum‘s Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air premieres.
