Elizabeth Olsen In Talks For New A24 Rom-Com 'Eternity' With Miles Teller & Callum Turner

A new rom-com is in the works with some major talent!

Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner are all reportedly in talks to star in Eternity from A24, according to Deadline.

The three stars will be directed by David Freyne, who has helmed such features as Dating Amber and The Cured.

While plot details are being kept a secret at this time, the film is said to be “a romantic comedy where everyone must decide who they want to spend eternity with.”

A24 is financing and producing, with Trevor White and Tim White under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner.

The script was written by Pat Cunnane, who worked on the Fox series Designated Survivor.

