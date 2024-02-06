Top Stories
Taylor Swift Fans Decode Hidden Meanings Behind Every New Song Title for 'Tortured Poets Department' Album

Will Prince Harry See Prince William During Visit with King Charles? Answer Revealed

Austin Butler Reacts to Backlash Over That Vanessa Hudgens Interview, Explains His Thought Process, & Gives Two-Word Comment on Kaia Gerber Relationship

Jennifer Aniston Forgets Who David Schwimmer Is in Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2024 Commercial - Watch Now

Miles Teller Joins Cast of Michael Jackson Biopic - Role Revealed!

Miles Teller is the latest star to be cast in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic!

On Tuesday (February 6), Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International officially announced that the 36-year-old actor will be appearing in the new biopic Michael as the late “Thriller” singer’s attorney John Branca.

Keep reading to find out more…

John Branca was instrumental in helping Michael transition from a singing sensation in a boy band to a world famous superstar.

“Miles’ finely tuned skills as an actor are up to the challenge of playing a man who is being examined for the pivotal role he played in Michael Jackson’s life,” director Antoine Fuqua shared in a statement, via Deadline. “He is the perfect actor to disappear into the role of John Branca.”

Michael‘s own nephew Jaafar Jackson will be portraying the King of Pop.

In recent weeks, it has also been announced that new Oscar nominee Colman Domingo will play the Jackson family patriarch Joe, and Nia Long will play the singer’s mother Katherine.

Michael is expected to premiere in theaters on April 18, 2025. Check out a synopsis.
