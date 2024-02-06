Miles Teller Joins Cast of Michael Jackson Biopic - Role Revealed!

Miles Teller is the latest star to be cast in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic!

On Tuesday (February 6), Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International officially announced that the 36-year-old actor will be appearing in the new biopic Michael as the late “Thriller” singer’s attorney John Branca.

John Branca was instrumental in helping Michael transition from a singing sensation in a boy band to a world famous superstar.

“Miles’ finely tuned skills as an actor are up to the challenge of playing a man who is being examined for the pivotal role he played in Michael Jackson’s life,” director Antoine Fuqua shared in a statement, via Deadline. “He is the perfect actor to disappear into the role of John Branca.”

Michael‘s own nephew Jaafar Jackson will be portraying the King of Pop.

In recent weeks, it has also been announced that new Oscar nominee Colman Domingo will play the Jackson family patriarch Joe, and Nia Long will play the singer’s mother Katherine.

Michael is expected to premiere in theaters on April 18, 2025. Check out a synopsis.