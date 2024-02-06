Braxton Family Returning to WEtv with New Reality Series

The Braxton family is coming back!

On Tuesday (February 6), WEtv announced that a new show starring Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. Evelyn Braxton will soon be premiering on the network more than three years after their previous show Braxton Family Values ended.

Keep reading to find out more…

The new series, titled The Braxtons, “will feature never before seen private moments, from quarantine to the devastating loss of their sister Traci and taking viewers into their lives as the build this new chapter without her.”

“Thank you all for sharing our lives. I hope that through each one of our experiences, you’ll grow with us,” family matriarch Ms. Evelyn shared in a statement. “Inspiring you in your endeavors, and teaching you the importance of family, love, and experiencing life. Remember, we’re not perfect, we’re only human. Look at God.”

Braxton Family Values ran for seven seasons on WEtv before ending in 2020.

As of right now, The Braxtons does not have a premiere date.