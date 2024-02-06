Top Stories
Taylor Swift Fans Decode Hidden Meanings Behind Every New Song Title for 'Tortured Poets Department' Album

Will Prince Harry See Prince William During Visit with King Charles? Answer Revealed

Austin Butler Reacts to Backlash Over That Vanessa Hudgens Interview, Explains His Thought Process, & Gives Two-Word Comment on Kaia Gerber Relationship

Jennifer Aniston Forgets Who David Schwimmer Is in Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2024 Commercial - Watch Now

Braxton Family Returning to WEtv with New Reality Series

The Braxton family is coming back!

On Tuesday (February 6), WEtv announced that a new show starring Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. Evelyn Braxton will soon be premiering on the network more than three years after their previous show Braxton Family Values ended.

The new series, titled The Braxtons, “will feature never before seen private moments, from quarantine to the devastating loss of their sister Traci and taking viewers into their lives as the build this new chapter without her.”

“Thank you all for sharing our lives. I hope that through each one of our experiences, you’ll grow with us,” family matriarch Ms. Evelyn shared in a statement. “Inspiring you in your endeavors, and teaching you the importance of family, love, and experiencing life. Remember, we’re not perfect, we’re only human. Look at God.”

Braxton Family Values ran for seven seasons on WEtv before ending in 2020.

As of right now, The Braxtons does not have a premiere date.
