Michael Jackson Biopic: Release Date & Synopsis Revealed!

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic finally has a release date!

Director Antoine Fuqua‘s film, which stars the late King of Pop’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role, was announced in January 2023.

Now a year later, more details have been revealed!

The biopic, which is titled Michael, will open in theaters on April 18, 2025, Variety reports.

According to the outlet, production will begin on January 22, 2024.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

