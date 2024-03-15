Kacey Musgraves Returns with 'Deeper Well' Album - Stream & Download Here!

Kacey Musgraves is back with her fifth studio album, Deeper Well!

The Grammy-winning country singer recorded the new album at New York City’s iconic Electric Lady Studios and she promoted the new music with a Saturday Night Live performance earlier this month.

The album includes the first two singles, “Deeper Well” and “Too Good to Be True.”

The Deeper Well world tour kicks off at the end of April in Europe and will continue in North America in September.

While promoting the album, Kacey discussed the recent breakup in her personal life.

You can stream the album below thanks to Spotify or download the new music now on iTunes.

