Prince William Makes Comment About Kate Middleton's Artistic Skills Amid the Photoshop Controversy

Sydney Sweeney Gives Update on When 'Euphoria' Season 3 Will Begin Filming

10 Celebs Attended Justin Timberlake's LA Concert, Including 2 Stars Without Their Musical Girlfriends

Zayn Malik Recalls Saving Harry Styles From a Scary Stage Accident During Rare Interview

Fri, 15 March 2024 at 12:50 am

A New 'Fairly OddParents' Series Is In the Works with Original Stars Returning
  • The cast of the beloved movie Office Space held a reunion at the new restaurant The Statesman in downtown Austin during SXSW. Mike Judge alongside cast members Ron Livingston, Stephen Root, David Herman, Ajay Naidu, and Todd Duffey celebrated the 25th anniversary together following a panel at the festival. See photos from the dinner in the gallery!
  • Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the upcoming documentary Girls State, which premieres on the streaming service on April 5. A political coming-of-age story and a stirring reimagination of what it means to govern, Girls State follows young female leaders — from wildly different backgrounds across Missouri — as they navigate an immersive experiment to build a government from the ground up. Watch below!
Photos: Nickelodeon, Hayden Walker
Posted to: Newsies, The Fairly Oddparents