Chef Stuart O'Keefe Says He Was Cast on 'Queer Eye,' Then Replaced By Antoni Porowski

Stuart O’Keefe is claiming that he was originally part of the Fab Five on Netflix’s Queer Eye, but then was replaced by Antoni Porowski at the last minute.

The claims from the former Food Network star are being made amid controversy surrounding Bobby Berk‘s exit from the show and rumors that he was fired due to a feud with other cast members.

Stuart opened up on the latest episode of his Don’t Let It Stu podcast.

“I actually got chosen. I was in one group of five, there was another group of five, which Antoni was in,” he said. “They came in [and said to my group], ‘You’re the Fab Five.’ I was like, ‘Holy s—t,’ and I was like — we all went outside the room, like, screaming, jumping up and down — I was like, ‘Hey, let’s get a photo [because] this is such a great moment for us all.’”

One month later, Stuart still hadn’t received his contract for the show, or any details about filming.

He continued, “I’m talking to the other guys. I’m like, ‘Hey, have you got your contract?’ [They said], ‘Yes, we have,’ and I’m like, ‘Hey what’s going on?’ and [production] is like, ‘We’re working on it, we’re working on.’ I’m like, ‘OK, that’s fine,’ like, whatever. Cut to we all go to dinner. Tan doesn’t go to dinner with me, so the other four do, and I’m like, ‘Why is he not coming to dinner?’ I’m like, ‘Something’s up [and] somebody knows something.’”

Eventually, Stuart was asked to do another round of auditions and then got “pulled out” of the group for Antoni.

“I never crossed paths with [Antoni]. He was there, obviously, really nice guy … like, legitimately. Like, me, Bobby and Karamo just hit it off like crazy. JVN was a bit more, like, he’s off to his own. Like, he knew he was a star. And then Tan was just kind of weird, but he was kind of on his own too,” he said.

