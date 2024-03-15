Top Stories
Fri, 15 March 2024 at 2:30 am

Kristen Stewart Wears Sexy Lingerie Look with Leather Jacket

Kristen Stewart has been turning the streets of New York City into her runway this week and her latest look is no exception.

The 33-year-old actress was seen wearing some sexy lingerie with a leather jacket and black skirt on Wednesday (March 13) in New York City.

Kristen was on her way to tape an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her new movie Love Lies Bleeding, which is now in theaters.

While Kristen was seen in stiletto heels while leaving her hotel and heading to the studio, she changed into sneakers while walking on stage for the interview.

Make sure to check out Kristen‘s pantsless look from the day before. Watch the Seth Meyers interview below.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Kristen Stewart’s sexy outfit…
Photos: Backgrid
