Justin Timberlake Drops 'Everything I Thought It Was' Album - Stream & Download Now!

Justin Timberlake is back with his sixth studio album!

The 43-year-old entertainer just dropped his album Everything I Thought It Was, his first album in six years following 2018′s Man of the Woods.

Justin‘s new album includes the single “Selfish” and a new NSYNC song titled “Paradise.” The beloved boy band even reunited this week for a surprise performance at JT‘s album release party in Los Angeles.

The album features 18 songs, including songs with Fireboy DML and Tobe Nwigwe.

Justin will be back on the road starting in late April and he’s touring through the end of the year. Many of the shows are already sold out, so get your tickets while you still can!

You can stream the album below thanks to Spotify or download it right now on iTunes.

