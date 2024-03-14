Justin Timberlake Reunites With *NSYNC at LA Concert, Plays Multiple Hits & Teases New Collab 'Paradise'

Justin Timberlake got *NSYNC back together, and they belted out some of their biggest hits and a new song!

The iconic boy band – comprised of Justin, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez – took the stage during Justin‘s free concert for fans at the Wiltern Theatre on Wednesday night (March 13) in Los Angeles.

After dropping their first song in 20 years in late 2023, they gave fans everything that they’ve been hoping for by taking the stage for a surprise concert.

During it, they even teased another new song that will land on Justin‘s forthcoming solo album Everything I Thought It Was.

Chrissy Teigen was in the audience and shared videos of the quintet’s performance on her Instagram story. In the clips, Justin and the rest of the guys brought the house down with renditions of songs such as “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

They also delivered what appears to be the live debut of their song “Paradise.”

“Searched across the endless skies whoever thought I’d find someone like you,” Justin sang on the track with the rest of the group accompanying him.

He shared a snippet of the song on his Instagram account a few hours before taking the stage, and the guys hinted at plans to perform it in the comments section.

“Would be fun to perform this together sometime,” Chris teased.

