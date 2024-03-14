'9-1-1' Showrunner Explains Why [SPOILER] Left the Series

The first episode of 9-1-1 on new network ABC aired on Thursday night (March 14) and we learned that one character is not coming back for the new season.

The season seven premiere promised a big event on a cruise ship during Bobby and Athena’s vacation, but we’ll have to wait until episode two to find out what happens when international smugglers board the ship.

We learned during the episode that one star isn’t coming back, despite all signs pointing to this person’s return.

Natalia, played by Annelise Cepero, is not returning.

Buck and Natalia were seemingly happy in their relationship at the end of the sixth season, but he’s now single. Why?

Annelise Cepero, who played Natalia, left the show

9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear explained that it was a logical issue caused by the actors and writers strike.

Annelise is based in New York and seemingly traveled back home during the strikes, making it difficult for her to return to set when the show was ready. Tim said it was an “amicable parting of ways.”

“The original script for the premiere had a big story between Buck and Natalia which ended the relationship,” Tim told TVLine, but the scene was ultimately cut.

