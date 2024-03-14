Kelly Clarkson Files New Lawsuit Against Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock & His Father's Management Firm

Kelly Clarkson is seeking a new order against her ex-husband and his father’s management company!

The 41-year-old singer and talk show host filed a new suit on Monday (March 11), claiming that ex Brandon Blackstock and his father’s firm, Starstruck Entertainment, who managed her career for over a decade, violated state labor laws.

In the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, according to Billboard, Kelly is seeking an order requiring the return of “any and all commissions, fees, profits, advances, producing fees or other monies” that she paid to Starstruck, going all the back to 2007 at the start of her working relationship with Brandon‘s father Narvel and the company.

This new lawsuit Kelly has filed comes years after Starstruck sued her for unpaid commissions in 2020. Just over a month later, she countersued the company.

Back in November 2023, Kelly won another case against her ex, which ordered him to pay her back $2.6 million, and he is appealing.

