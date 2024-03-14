Does Teddy Live on 'Grey's Anatomy'? Kevin McKidd Reacts to Events of Season 20 Premiere

SPOILER ALERT! This post contains spoilers from the events of the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere, so beware of reading further if you don’t want to know what happened!

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy have been waiting to discover the fate of Kim Raver‘s character Teddy Altman after she collapsed in the OR during the season 19 finale.

So, what happened in the season 20 premiere?

The episode finally aired on Thursday (March 14) following a long delay due to the writers and actors strikes.

After Teddy collapsed, she was given an emergency heart valve replacement. She also had to have surgery on her leg to remove a blood clot.

Teddy’s husband Owen Hunt, played by Kevin McKidd, was having regrets the whole time as he only gave her a smoothie to soothe the pain before she collapsed.

“Let go of the smoothie, Owen. I said awful and frustrating things to Derek the last time I saw him and I agonized over it constantly until someone convinced me to stop,” Amelia Shepherd told him.

Teddy thankfully woke up and had to ask “what happened?”

So, what is going to happen in the future for the couple? Kevin is speaking out!

“I think what’s been interesting is that Teddy — because she’s such a kind of powerhouse — I think when she recovers initially, she gets very focused on work again. She’s just like, ‘I want to get back. I want to get back to what I was before.’ She becomes very kind of single-minded and driven,” Kevin told People.

Kevin says that Owen and Teddy are going to experience some complications due to him going “quiet” after the medical scare.

“They keep missing each other, they’re kind of disconnected a little bit because Owen’s still kind of going through the shock of the trauma of what happened of seeing his wife laying on the floor potentially dead, and they haven’t really talked about it,” Kevin said. “So I think it can happen in couples quite a lot — if something quite traumatic has happened, you kind of want to move on from it quickly, especially the person that happened to, but then the other person’s left with all these feelings.”

Kevin also talked about how Teddy’s medical scare affects Owen and triggers his PTSD.

“He’s a high-functioning person, but that thing never goes away, it doesn’t ever get fully healed. So I think that’s always there getting ready to kind of rear its head if something big has happened, and this certainly does that for him,” he said. “It’s complicated for Owen. And Teddy, she went through a lot of years of working in war zones as well. So I think they kind of get tough, they have this tough exterior, so they put these walls up, these emotional walls up to deal with it. It’s, I think, the way Teddy and Owen tend to cope until they can’t do that anymore, they have to bring the walls down and connect.”

