Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes Team Up Off the Field To Open New Kansas City Restaurant

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are going into business together!

The 2024 Super Bowl champions and close friends will be opening a new restaurant in Kansas City named after their jersey numbers, which will launch in 2025.

They will be teaming up with restaurant group Noble 33 for their new venture.

Get more details inside…

Travis and Patrick‘s restaurant will be named 1587 Prime, and will be a modern American steakhouse. 1587 is of course based off of their jersey numbers – Travis‘ is 87 and Patrick‘s is 15.

“Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities, so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City,” Patrick shared in a statement, via E! News.

“We’re excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City,” Travis added.

A press release reveals that the restaurant will feature the state’s largest wine collection, with “multiple private dining rooms, a world-class chef’s kitchen, a jaw-dropping meat display, all with hyper-subtle nods to Patrick and Travis‘ on-field accomplishments.”

1587 Prime is set to open in early 2025 inside the Loew’s Hotel Kansas.

This isn’t the first Travis and Patrick have gone into business together on a restaurant concept. They are also investors in the restaurant chain Chicken N Pickle.

The Kansas City Chiefs teammates are also investors in the Formula 1 team, BWT Alpine F1 Team, along with actor Ryan Reynolds and golfer Rory McIlroy.