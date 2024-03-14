Bill Murray Splashes Water at 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Cast on NYC Premiere Red Carpet

The cast of the movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was in for a little surprise when Bill Murray showed up on the red carpet with them!

The legendary actor splash water from his bottle at the young stars of the movie, who all ducked for cover to stay dry.

Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and a young cast led by Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace stepped out for the premiere on Thursday (March 14) at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

Also in attendance were Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, and Emily Alyn Lind.

The new movie will be released in theaters on March 22. Watch the trailer and see who is not returning!

FYI: Finn is wearing Prada. Mckenna is wearing a Marchesa Couture dress. Emily is wearing a Tony Ward dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Verdura earrings.

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the premiere…