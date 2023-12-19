'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Cast: 10 Actors Returning, 2 Stars Not Coming Back, 4 Actors Join Cast

Another Ghostbusters movie is on the way!

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will be hitting theaters on March 29, 2024 and we have details on which cast members from Afterlife are returning and who won’t be back.

Sony Pictures just released a poster for the movie ahead of a likely new trailer drop.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

