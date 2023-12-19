Top Stories
Sydney Sweeney Dispels Big Rumor About Partner Jonathan Davino, Reveals How Glen Powell Felt About Affair Gossip &amp; Why That Rumor Might Have Started

Sydney Sweeney Dispels Big Rumor About Partner Jonathan Davino, Reveals How Glen Powell Felt About Affair Gossip & Why That Rumor Might Have Started

We Have 'The Rookie' Set Photos That Have a Big Spoiler!

We Have 'The Rookie' Set Photos That Have a Big Spoiler!

Claire Foy's 'I Don't Do Blue' Autograph Video Goes Viral, Fans Seemingly Explain Why She Won't Sign Photos with Blue Ink

Claire Foy's 'I Don't Do Blue' Autograph Video Goes Viral, Fans Seemingly Explain Why She Won't Sign Photos with Blue Ink

Amanda Bynes Reverses Decision About Her Podcast, One Day After Announcing Break

Amanda Bynes Reverses Decision About Her Podcast, One Day After Announcing Break

Tue, 19 December 2023 at 6:58 pm

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Cast: 10 Actors Returning, 2 Stars Not Coming Back, 4 Actors Join Cast

Continue Here »

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Cast: 10 Actors Returning, 2 Stars Not Coming Back, 4 Actors Join Cast

Another Ghostbusters movie is on the way!

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will be hitting theaters on March 29, 2024 and we have details on which cast members from Afterlife are returning and who won’t be back.

Sony Pictures just released a poster for the movie ahead of a likely new trailer drop.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Browse through the slideshow to see the cast for the upcoming movie…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Sony Pictures, Getty
Posted to: Annie Potts, Bill Murray, Carrie Coon, Celeste O'Connor, Dan Aykroyd, EG, Emily Alyn Lind, Ernie Hudson, Extended, Finn Wolfhard, Ghostbusters, J.K. Simmons, James Acaster, Kumail Nanjiani, Logan Kim, McKenna Grace, Patton Oswalt, Paul Rudd, Sigourney Weaver, Slideshow