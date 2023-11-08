Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2023 at 11:18 am

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Teaser Trailer Brings an Ice Age to New York City - Watch Now!

The first teaser trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is finally here!

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Starring in this film are Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim star. Paul, Carrie, Finn, and Mckenna all return from 2021′s Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Returning from the 1980s franchise include Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts.

The film will hit theaters on March 29, 2024.
Photos: Sony Pictures
