Wed, 08 November 2023 at 11:26 am
Christopher Nolan Speaks About Nuclear Armageddon, 'Oppenheimer' Success, Warner Bros. Feud & His Next Movie
Christopher Nolan is on the cover of this week’s issue of Variety, out now.
In the feature, he spoke out about the success of his movie Oppenheimer, nuclear armageddon, what’s next for him, Warner Bros. feud, and much more.
Click through to see what Christopher Nolan had to say…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Christopher Nolan, Movies, Oppenheimer, Slideshow