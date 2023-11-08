Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2023 at 11:26 am

Christopher Nolan Speaks About Nuclear Armageddon, 'Oppenheimer' Success, Warner Bros. Feud & His Next Movie

Continue Here »

Christopher Nolan Speaks About Nuclear Armageddon, 'Oppenheimer' Success, Warner Bros. Feud & His Next Movie

Christopher Nolan is on the cover of this week’s issue of Variety, out now.

In the feature, he spoke out about the success of his movie Oppenheimer, nuclear armageddon, what’s next for him, Warner Bros. feud, and much more.

Click through to see what Christopher Nolan had to say…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christopher Nolan, Movies, Oppenheimer, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr