Julie Andrews Talks 'Princess Diaries 3,' & She Has Some Bad News

Fans have been hoping that Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews would reunite and return to Genovia for a third Princess Diaries move for years now. However, the latest update about the franchise is not very positive.

It’s been two decades since the actresses starred in Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. In 2016, rumors started circulating that a third movie was in the works. The following year, we got some good news.

However, updates have been few and far between ever since. In a new interview, Julie weighed in and explained why another movie seems very unlikely at this point.

Speaking to Today, Julie said that she has been asked “so many times” about a third movie.

“There was dialogue about it,” she confirmed, adding, “Nothing had been realized. And I think I may be wrong, but I think it’s been shelved now. I can’t be sure.”

Julie expressed some hesitancies about returning to the franchise in the future.

“It’s quite a long time now since the two Diaries were done, and I’m not sure, but sometimes it’s best to leave a good thing alone. I don’t like it when people milk and milk and milk the subject, you know, ’til it’s dead,” she said.

Ultimately, her final ruling was “I’d be very happy if we did do another one. But I don’t expect to.”

