Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Her New Netflix Rom-Com 'Irish Wish' on Date Night With Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan celebrated the premiere of her new movie Irish Wish with a date night!

The 37-year-old actress leads the new Netflix rom-com, which she stars in with Ed Speelers, Alexander Vlahos and Ayesha Curry. It premiered on the streamer on Friday (March 15).

The following day, she and husband Bader Shammas stepped out to grab dinner in Los Angeles.

Lindsay channeled Old Hollywood glamour for the outing, wearing a champagne beaded gown that offset her auburn hair with a fur coat. She carried a taupe bag and rocked a pair of heels.

Bader looked equally chic in a dark jacket and pants with a camel-colored shirt underneath. The couple held hands and appeared comfortable and happy together.

Just last week, they were on the red carpet together at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. It marked the first time that Lindsay had attended the event since 2006.

