Top Stories
Body Language Expert Examines Kate Middleton Farm Shop Video, Reveals What Is Apparent

Body Language Expert Examines Kate Middleton Farm Shop Video, Reveals What Is Apparent

Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Released, Tennis Pro Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Was Only 42

Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Released, Tennis Pro Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Was Only 42

Disney+ Reveals Taylor Swift's Massive Viewership for 'Eras Tour' Movie Across First 3 Days

Disney+ Reveals Taylor Swift's Massive Viewership for 'Eras Tour' Movie Across First 3 Days

32 TV Shows Are Renewed in 2024: 1 Series Hasn't Aired Since 2019 While 1 Show's Main Character Is Exiting!

32 TV Shows Are Renewed in 2024: 1 Series Hasn't Aired Since 2019 While 1 Show's Main Character Is Exiting!

Tue, 19 March 2024 at 4:40 pm

Anne Hathaway Shuts Down Harry Styles Rumors, Says 'The Idea of You' Isn't Inspired By Him

Anne Hathaway Shuts Down Harry Styles Rumors, Says 'The Idea of You' Isn't Inspired By Him

Anne Hathaway is shutting down the speculation that her new movie The Idea of You is inspired by Harry Styles and his real-life romances with older women.

The Idea of You follows a 40-year-old woman who meets the 24-year-old lead singer of a band while attending a music festival with her daughter. They strike up a romance!

Anne stars in the well-reviewed Prime Video movie with Nicholas Galitzine and they’ve been facing questions about Harry while doing press.

The movie is based on Robinne Lee‘s book of the same name and readers have previously wondered if the story was inspired by Harry‘s romances with older women, including recent ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Keep reading to find out more…

Anne told E! News, “No! Everyone needs to chill. Sorry, I probably shouldn’t be that reactive about it. I just think no.”

She also told Extra, “No, just no.”

Take a look at Harry‘s dating history.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anne Hathaway, Harry Styles, Nicholas Galitzine, The Idea Of You