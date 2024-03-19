Anne Hathaway Shuts Down Harry Styles Rumors, Says 'The Idea of You' Isn't Inspired By Him

Anne Hathaway is shutting down the speculation that her new movie The Idea of You is inspired by Harry Styles and his real-life romances with older women.

The Idea of You follows a 40-year-old woman who meets the 24-year-old lead singer of a band while attending a music festival with her daughter. They strike up a romance!

Anne stars in the well-reviewed Prime Video movie with Nicholas Galitzine and they’ve been facing questions about Harry while doing press.

The movie is based on Robinne Lee‘s book of the same name and readers have previously wondered if the story was inspired by Harry‘s romances with older women, including recent ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Anne told E! News, “No! Everyone needs to chill. Sorry, I probably shouldn’t be that reactive about it. I just think no.”

She also told Extra, “No, just no.”

