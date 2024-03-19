Bravo's 'The Valley' Full Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars of the New 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff Series

The Valley kicks off TONIGHT (March 19) on Bravo!

The new show begins via a crossover episode with Vanderpump Rules, which it is a spinoff of, and it features three former stars from the popular reality series.

In the new series, The Valley, we see a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.

While this group navigates the next stage in their lives, they realize that the drama isn’t far behind. When rumors start to swirl within the group, friendships are put to the test, as they question who they can really trust and have by their side.

Ahead of the premiere, we have all the details on the stars of the new show for you to get to know them before tuning in!

Meet the full cast of The Valley inside…