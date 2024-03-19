Eminem Makes Rare Public Appearance to Support Dr. Dre at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Eminem isn’t seen in public that often, but he made a rare appearance to show support for his longtime friend and collaborator Dr. Dre.

Dre was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at an unveiling ceremony on Tuesday (March 19) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance were 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Big Boy, and Jimmy Iovine, among others.

During his acceptance speech, Dre told his fans, “I’m incredibly grateful for your support throughout the years. Most of us have grown up together. And at nearly 60 years old, you’re still rocking with me, and I really appreciate that. Thank you so much. Which is really good, because I’m nowhere near done. You better believe there’s a lot more coming.”

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos from Dr. Dre’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony…