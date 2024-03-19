Top Stories
Body Language Expert Examines Kate Middleton Farm Shop Video, Reveals What Is Apparent

Body Language Expert Examines Kate Middleton Farm Shop Video, Reveals What Is Apparent

Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Released, Tennis Pro Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Was Only 42

Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Released, Tennis Pro Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Was Only 42

Disney+ Reveals Taylor Swift's Massive Viewership for 'Eras Tour' Movie Across First 3 Days

Disney+ Reveals Taylor Swift's Massive Viewership for 'Eras Tour' Movie Across First 3 Days

32 TV Shows Are Renewed in 2024: 1 Series Hasn't Aired Since 2019 While 1 Show's Main Character Is Exiting!

32 TV Shows Are Renewed in 2024: 1 Series Hasn't Aired Since 2019 While 1 Show's Main Character Is Exiting!

Tue, 19 March 2024 at 5:12 pm

Eminem Makes Rare Public Appearance to Support Dr. Dre at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Eminem Makes Rare Public Appearance to Support Dr. Dre at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Eminem isn’t seen in public that often, but he made a rare appearance to show support for his longtime friend and collaborator Dr. Dre.

Dre was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at an unveiling ceremony on Tuesday (March 19) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance were 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Big Boy, and Jimmy Iovine, among others.

During his acceptance speech, Dre told his fans, “I’m incredibly grateful for your support throughout the years. Most of us have grown up together. And at nearly 60 years old, you’re still rocking with me, and I really appreciate that. Thank you so much. Which is really good, because I’m nowhere near done. You better believe there’s a lot more coming.”

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos from Dr. Dre’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony…
Just Jared on Facebook
eminem dr dre walk of fame 01
eminem dr dre walk of fame 02
eminem dr dre walk of fame 03
eminem dr dre walk of fame 04
eminem dr dre walk of fame 05
eminem dr dre walk of fame 06
eminem dr dre walk of fame 07
eminem dr dre walk of fame 08
eminem dr dre walk of fame 09
eminem dr dre walk of fame 10
eminem dr dre walk of fame 11
eminem dr dre walk of fame 12
eminem dr dre walk of fame 13
eminem dr dre walk of fame 14
eminem dr dre walk of fame 15
eminem dr dre walk of fame 16
eminem dr dre walk of fame 17
eminem dr dre walk of fame 18
eminem dr dre walk of fame 19
eminem dr dre walk of fame 20
eminem dr dre walk of fame 21
eminem dr dre walk of fame 22
eminem dr dre walk of fame 23
eminem dr dre walk of fame 24
eminem dr dre walk of fame 25
eminem dr dre walk of fame 26
eminem dr dre walk of fame 27
eminem dr dre walk of fame 28
eminem dr dre walk of fame 29
eminem dr dre walk of fame 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 50 Cent, Big Boy, Dr Dre, Eminem, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Jimmy Iovine, Snoop Dogg