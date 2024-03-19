Melissa George Welcomes Her Third Child at 47!
Melissa George just welcomed another baby!
The 47-year-old Australian-American Home and Away actress welcomed a third son after a quiet pregnancy, she just revealed on social media.
She announced the happy news in an Instagram post, sharing a black and white photo of her new baby’s tiny feet.
Keep reading to find out more…
“Welcome to the world my little man. Love knows no end. A mother of 3 sons. Cannot believe it. My heart is so full,” she captioned the post.
The baby’s name is not yet known, nor is the identity of the father.
The star confirmed her pregnancy weeks ago with a baby shower in France, showing off her baby bump in a white shirt and cardigan before revealing she was expecting her third son.
Melissa also has sons, Raphaël, 9, and Solal, 7, with her French ex-partner Jean-David Blanc.
