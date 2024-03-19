Melissa George Welcomes Her Third Child at 47!

Melissa George just welcomed another baby!

The 47-year-old Australian-American Home and Away actress welcomed a third son after a quiet pregnancy, she just revealed on social media.

She announced the happy news in an Instagram post, sharing a black and white photo of her new baby’s tiny feet.

“Welcome to the world my little man. Love knows no end. A mother of 3 sons. Cannot believe it. My heart is so full,” she captioned the post.

The baby’s name is not yet known, nor is the identity of the father.

﻿The star confirmed her pregnancy weeks ago with a baby shower in France, showing off her baby bump in a white shirt and cardigan before revealing she was expecting her third son. ﻿

Melissa also has sons, Raphaël, 9, and Solal, 7, with her French ex-partner Jean-David Blanc﻿.

