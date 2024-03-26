Kristen Wiig Reunites with Rose Byrne After Denying a 'Bridesmaids' Sequel Will Happen

Kristen Wiig is getting Rose Byrne‘s support while promoting her new series Palm Royale!

The former Bridesmaids co-stars reunited at a Paley Museum event for the Apple TV+ series on Tuesday night (March 26) in New York City.

Palm Royale follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?”

Despite Kristen and Rose reuniting, don’t expect a Bridesmaids sequel.

In a recent interview, Kristen shot down the possibility of a second movie.

“It’s never been a conversation,” she told THR. “That story had an end, and it’s so beloved to me for 10 million reasons, and I think it’s OK to just have it exist in the world as it is.”