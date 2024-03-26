Top Stories
Rebel Wilson's Book Excerpt Revealed - Here's What She Wrote About Sacha Baron Cohen

Rebel Wilson's Book Excerpt Revealed - Here's What She Wrote About Sacha Baron Cohen

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Breaks Silence on Raids in Statement Through His Lawyer

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Breaks Silence on Raids in Statement Through His Lawyer

Find Out Why Prince William Didn't Join Kate Middleton for Cancer Diagnosis Video Message

Find Out Why Prince William Didn't Join Kate Middleton for Cancer Diagnosis Video Message

Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby with Robert Pattinson!

Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby with Robert Pattinson!

Mar 26, 2024 at 9:39 pm
By JJ Staff

Kristen Wiig Reunites with Rose Byrne After Denying a 'Bridesmaids' Sequel Will Happen

Kristen Wiig Reunites with Rose Byrne After Denying a 'Bridesmaids' Sequel Will Happen

Kristen Wiig is getting Rose Byrne‘s support while promoting her new series Palm Royale!

The former Bridesmaids co-stars reunited at a Paley Museum event for the Apple TV+ series on Tuesday night (March 26) in New York City.

Palm Royale follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?”

Despite Kristen and Rose reuniting, don’t expect a Bridesmaids sequel.

Keep reading to find out more…

In a recent interview, Kristen shot down the possibility of a second movie.

“It’s never been a conversation,” she told THR. “That story had an end, and it’s so beloved to me for 10 million reasons, and I think it’s OK to just have it exist in the world as it is.”
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 01
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 02
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 03
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 04
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 05
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 06
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 07
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 08
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 09
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 10
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 11
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 12
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 13
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 14
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 15
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 16
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 17
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 18
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 19
kristen wiig rose byrne reunite 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bridesmaids, Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne