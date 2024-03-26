Top Stories
'The Bachelorette' 2024: ABC Reveals 28 Potential Contestants with Early Look Photos

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2024? Joey's Winner Finally Revealed During Season 28 Finale!

Paul Mescal & Ayo Edebiri Rom-Com Casting Rumors Addressed by Author

Timothee Chalamet Films Late-Night Scenes for Bob Dylan Biopic 'A Complete Unknown' in NYC

Mar 26, 2024 at 1:33 am
By JJ Staff

Anne Hathaway Reveals When She Last Watched 'The Devil Wears Prada,' & Her Answer May Surprise You!

Anne Hathaway is talking about The Devil Wears Prada 18 years after its release!

The 41-year-old actress starred as aspiring fashion writer Andy Sachs in the 2006 film. Meryl Streep‘s performance as Miranda Priestly, the rigid editor-in-chief of a high-profile magazine, earned her an Oscar nomination.

Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Adrian Grenier also featured in The Devil Wears Prada.

In a recent interview, Anne revealed when she last saw her iconic film!

Keep reading to find out more…

While discussing The Devil Wears Prada in her April 2024 Vanity Fair cover story, the star admitted, “It’s been, if not over a decade, maybe two decades, since I’ve seen this movie.”

Find out which seven actresses were in the running for Anne Hathaway‘s Devil Wears Prada role!

If you missed it, Emily Blunt discussed the possibility of a Devil Wears Prada sequel!
Photos: Getty Images
