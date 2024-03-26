Anne Hathaway Reveals When She Last Watched 'The Devil Wears Prada,' & Her Answer May Surprise You!

Anne Hathaway is talking about The Devil Wears Prada 18 years after its release!

The 41-year-old actress starred as aspiring fashion writer Andy Sachs in the 2006 film. Meryl Streep‘s performance as Miranda Priestly, the rigid editor-in-chief of a high-profile magazine, earned her an Oscar nomination.

Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Adrian Grenier also featured in The Devil Wears Prada.

In a recent interview, Anne revealed when she last saw her iconic film!

While discussing The Devil Wears Prada in her April 2024 Vanity Fair cover story, the star admitted, “It’s been, if not over a decade, maybe two decades, since I’ve seen this movie.”

