Sean 'Diddy' Combs Breaks Silence on Raids in Statement Through His Lawyer

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been the subject of multiple raids by federal agents this week and now he’s speaking out in a statement through his lawyer.

The music mogul’s Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by feds and local police amid allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

A spokesperson for Homeland Security confirmed on Tuesday (March 26) that Diddy‘s homes had been raided and that federal agents were still in both of the homes. Brendan Paul, who has been credited as an associate of the rapper, has been arrested already.

It hasn’t yet been confirmed that Diddy is the target of the probe, but law enforcement sources told Deadline that he is “at the center of their actions.”

Diddy‘s lawyer said in a statement released on Tuesday, “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Diddy‘s ex Cassie has spoken out in a statement through her lawyer.