Cassie Reacts to Diddy's Homes Being Raided by Federal Agents

Cassie is speaking out through her lawyer in response to her ex Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ homes being raided by federal agents.

Multiple homes owned by the 54-year-old music mogul were raided amid sex trafficking allegations brought against him in recent months from various plaintiffs.

There have been multiple allegations in several civil suits against Diddy, including human trafficking, all of which he has denied. See every allegation his ex Cassie made in her suit.

Cassie released a statement through her lawyer in response to the raids.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” lawyer Douglas Wigdor said in a statement to Good Morning America. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

Wigdor is also representing a Jane Doe who filed a complaint against Diddy.