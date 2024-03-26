Top Stories
Mar 26, 2024 at 1:34 pm
By JJ Staff

Find Out Why Prince William Didn't Join Kate Middleton for Cancer Diagnosis Video Message

Last week, Princess Catherine of Wales made the brave admission that she had been diagnosed with cancer via a video message released to the public.

However, after the release of the video, some wondered why the 42-year-old royal’s husband Prince William was not sitting beside her while she spoke to the people of the UK and around the world.

Now, an insider is explaining more.

A source told The Times, “This was her as a strong woman sharing an innately strong message to the nation. She didn’t need anyone sitting next to her. [William] has been supporting her and the family in the background.”

A source also shared that the video message was not in response to the rumors and conspiracy theories about where she had been, but rather, because of her feeling of responsibility for her public role.

She also wanted to show that she intends to “carry on with as active and normal a routine as possible.”

Read all the statements released by the royal family in response to Princess Catherine‘s medical diagnosis, including a statement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
