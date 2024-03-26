Top Stories
Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby with Robert Pattinson!

Royal Easter Guest List: 2 Family Members Confirmed, 5 Are Skipping

Cassie Reacts to Diddy's Homes Being Raided by Federal Agents

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 6 TV Shows, Including 1 'NCIS' Series!

Mar 26, 2024 at 1:48 pm
By JJ Staff

The Wealthiest Stars of 'When Calls the Heart,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The Wealthiest Stars of 'When Calls the Heart,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

When Calls The Heart is a huge hit!

The long-running Hallmark Channel TV series was renewed for Season 11, and will begin on Sunday (April 7) at 9 p.m. ET.

Over the years, so many of the stars have managed to amass an impressive amount of wealth with various TV and movie projects, in addition to their roles on the Hallmark series.

We’ve rounded up past and present stars of When Calls the Heart, and ranked them from lowest to highest estimated net worth.

Click inside to see which When Calls The Heart stars are the richest…

Photos: Hallmark, Getty
