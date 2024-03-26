Mar 26, 2024 at 2:00 pm
3 Soap Operas Are Renewed in 2024, 1 Series Awaiting Decision
If you’re a big soap opera fan, you may be wondering about the renewal or cancellation status of your favorite series – Days of our Lives, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, and/or General Hospital.
Three of the four major soap operas have decisions as of right now.
We’re recapping everything we know about the shows.
Keep reading to find out…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS, Peacock, ABC Posted to: days of our lives, EG, Extended, General Hospital, Slideshow, Soap Opera, Television, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless