Taylor Swift's Dad Will Not Face Charges in Australia Incident with Photographer

Taylor Swift‘s dad Scott Swift will not face charges in Australia following an incident that happened with a photographer last month.

An alleged altercation occurred between Scott and a paparazzo in the early morning hours of February 27 in Sydney, Australia.

Police confirmed that a 51-year-old man “reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command. The man did not require medical treatment.” The photographer alleged that Scott assaulted him.

TMZ obtained video of the moment and noted “Scott doesn’t appear to be directly involved.” Taylor was present during the incident, with security surrounding her to keep the photographers away. Her team released a statement to explain the situation.

Now, an update has been provided.

Australian outlet RTE reported that Australian police confirmed officers “conducted an investigation following a report of an assault” and “no further police action” will be taken.