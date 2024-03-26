Top Stories
Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby with Robert Pattinson!

Royal Easter Guest List: 2 Family Members Confirmed, 5 Are Skipping

Cassie Reacts to Diddy's Homes Being Raided by Federal Agents

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 6 TV Shows, Including 1 'NCIS' Series!

Mar 26, 2024 at 2:28 pm
By JJ Staff

19-Year-Old Ilia Malinin Performs Ice Skating Routine to 'Succession' Theme, Breaks Records & Wins First World Title

Ilia Malinin is making history with his incredible figure skating routine!

The 19-year-old American figure skater broke records while competing in the Men’s Free Program during the ISU World Figure Skating Championships on Saturday (March 23) at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

Ilia broke a record by landing six quads during the free skate routine, for which he scores 227.79 and landed in first place. This marks Ilia‘s first world title and surely won’t be his last!

NBC Sports noted that Ilia “landed a quadruple Axel, quad Lutz, quad loop, quad Salchow, another quad Lutz and a quad toe loop, then finished his four-minute skate with a triple Lutz-triple Axel finale.”

Ilia performed the routine to Nicholas Britell‘s Emmy-winning theme music from HBO’s Succession. Watch the video below!
